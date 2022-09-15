Indian martial arts star Ritu Phogat returns to the Circle against Singapore’s Tiffany Tao at the Singapore Indoor Stadium here on September 29.

The 28-year-old Ritu will face Tiffany, a former ONE Women’s Strawweight World Title challenger, who will make her debut in the women’s atomweight division.

Ritu Phogat has been out of action since suffering a submission defeat to Stamp Fairtex in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final. Now recovered to full strength, Phogat is ready to resume her quest to become India’s first female MMA World Champion.

Nicknamed The Indian Tigress, Ritu has been one of the most active competitors in ONE Championship, having competed in a total of nine bouts since her professional mixed martial arts debut in November 2019.

“I am pleased to be back in the Circle and eagerly anticipate my match with Tiffany Teo. My extended time off has allowed me to fully heal, making me stronger than ever. I am all set to achieve my goal to win at ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs.Tawanchai,” Ritu, a former Commonwealth Wrestling gold medallist, stated.

“Tiffany is one of the world’s best female mixed martial artists and a former World Title challenger. However, I have worked very hard on my game and I have trained intensively over the past few months. Because of this, I am confident that I will be able to defeat my opponent. The faith of crores of Indians in me, along with the support of my family, has been incredibly inspiring. I look forward to making my country proud by winning this fight and pursuing my goal of becoming India’s first female MMA World Champion,” she was quoted as saying in a release on Thursday.

“Being mentally strong is just as crucial as being physically robust. I intend to show a different side of me in this match. Fans and viewers will see a different Indian Tigress. Applying the principle of fearless combat handed down to me by my father, I will relentlessly apply my techniques and not give my opponent a chance to attack,” she said.

ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai features a stacked card of hard-hitting bouts showcasing MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing. The event is headlined by Thai superstar Petchmorakot Petchyindee, who will defend his ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title against young phenom Tawanchai PK. Saenchai.

Also making a return to the Circle is Khabib Nurmagomedov-protége, Saygid Izagakhmaev, who takes on Chinese MMA veteran Zhang Lipeng in a lightweight MMA bout. The event broadcasts live from Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

