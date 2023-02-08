BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

One client will not affect Indian banking system: RBI Governor on Adani row

NewsWire
0
0

An individual client — Adani Group — will not bring down the Indian banking system as the country’s banking sector is resilient and strong, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Queried about the Indian bank’s exposure to the Adani Group and the comments of credit rating agencies, Das said the Indian banking system is strong and an individual client will not affect it.

Das said the banks lend money based on fundamentals of the project and not based on the market capitalisation of the company.

He also said the credit appraisal methods of Indian banks have improved.

According to him, two years back, the RBI rationalised the large exposure norms for banks and the norms are being complied.

Adding further, RBI Deputy Governor Mahesh Kumar Jain said the exposure of banks is based on underlying assets and the exposure of the banking sector against shares is insignificant.

Global credit rating agencies — Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service — on Tuesday said that Indian banks’ exposure to the Adani Group does not present any major risk to the banks’ standalone credit profiles.

“Banks’ exposures to Adani are not large enough to affect their credit quality materially. We estimate that their exposures to Adani are not more than 1 per cent of their total loans. While we estimate that the exposures are larger for public sector banks than for private sector banks, they are smaller than 1 per cent of total loans for most banks,” Moody’s said.

Fitch Ratings said the economic and sovereign implications of the Adani controversy remain limited. However, there is a tail risk that fallout from the controversy could broaden and influence India’s sovereign rating, with knock-on effects for bank Issuer Default Rating.

20230208-124803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    JSPL’s steel sales rise 21% in July

    Edible oil, LPG prices go through roof in 2 years

    Verka milk to be costlier now

    Retail investors can look forward to big IPOs raising Rs 1.12...