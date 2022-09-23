INDIA

One day, court will have to run state administration: Goa Congress MP

NewsWire
0
0

South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha on Friday criticised the state’s ruling BJP government, saying that it is sleeping and hence one day the court will have to run the administration.

Sardinha made the remarks at a press conference in South Goa and attacked the BJP over the menace of potholes and drugs.

“The high court has directed the government to repair potholes within four weeks. The Chief Minister (Pramod Sawant) had earlier said that not even a single pothole will remain on the roads. I want to tell people that the way this government is running, one day the court will have to look after the administration because this government is sleeping,” he said.

According to the MP, the High Court of Bombay at Goa had directed the state government and the Public Works Department to repair all the potholes within four weeks.

A few months ago, the Goa government had introduced the ‘jetpatcher’ machines technology to mend the potholes. However, public outcry over the situation remains.

Speaking over drug menace, Sardinha said that every passing day news regarding narcotics is being published and police from other states are coming to Goa to nab peddlers.

“Are our police deaf and blind? Parties are going on, music is loud. When a wedding takes place police come and interrupt them… Drug parties should be stopped not weddings,” he said.

The MP further claimed that the name of Goa has been spoiled because the police are hand in glove with them (drug peddlers).

“I want to tell the Home Minister and DGP that they should transfer police from this (coastal) belt. Drugs should be stopped. Rapes, murders and lawlessness is increasing in Goa. The Home Minister should appoint an advisor to study how to go ahead,” Sardinha added.

20220923-122603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vidisha Srivastava elated with her Holi entry into ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par...

    Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking Chhath Pooja celebration on Yamuna banks

    Wedding procession attacked for playing Modi-Yogi songs

    Foreign-bound Indian nationals can get Covishield second dose in Odisha