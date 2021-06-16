On Monday June 22, William Osler Health System will hold a special COVID-19 vaccine clinic for medically-complex kids at Brampton Civic Hospital from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

At this one-day clinic, eligible individuals 12–17 years of age will receive their first or second dose (if the first dose was administered on or before May 9) of the Pfizer-BioNTech

vaccine, the only one currently authorized for use in this age group.

Family and paediatric physicians will be on-site to help administer the vaccine and answer any questions.

Eligible individuals, along with one caregiver, can be identified by their family physician, specialist and/or Osler clinic to be prioritized to receive the COVID-19 vaccine here.

Examples of Medically Complex Conditions include:

Down Syndrome

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Chromosomal Syndromes

Physical limitations such as Cerebral Palsy

Intellectual disabilities

Children requiring respiratory support such as use of tracheostomy tubes

Immunocompromised individuals – oncology population, IBD patients (on immunosuppressant),

others on immunosuppressant

others on immunosuppressant Active cardiac issues – Congenital Heart Disease

Nephrotic Syndrome, renal failure

Diabetes

Neurological issues such as seizure disorders

High BMI (Body Mass Index)

Eligible individuals and their caregiver can self-book online or by phone at 905-494-6685 for the one-day clinic or at any of Osler’s Vaccine Clinics.

Since Osler opened its COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in December 2020, it has administered more than 200,000 COVID-19 vaccinations in partnership with Peel and Toronto Public Health.

Other Osler vaccine clinic locations open to individuals 12 years and older are:

Century Gardens Recreations Centre

360 Vodden Street East Brampton, Ontario

Hours of operation: 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., every day

Youth Pad Hours of Operation: 4:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., every day

Brampton Civic Hospital

2100 Bovaird Drive East Brampton, Ontario

Hours of operation: 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., every day

Osler-Humber College COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

207 Humber College Blvd., Etobicoke, Ontario

Hours of operation: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday – Friday

For more information, visit www.williamoslerhs.ca.