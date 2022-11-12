After a two-year hiatus owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 18th ‘Shillong Wine Festival was held here on Saturday, much to the delight of the Bacchus lovers of the region.

men and women visited the outlets in large numbers and enjoyed tasting the wine made of local fruits and ginger at the fest organised by the Forever Young Club on Meghalaya Bharat Scouts and Guides campus.

Unlike the past when wine makers of other northeastern states took part in the event, this year’s edition focused only on local wine makers.

Eleven local wine producers participated in the festival, where ‘Colours’, a local band, performed to keep wine lovers’ spirits high.

Forever Young Club head Michael Syiem said that after several years of wait, the state government legalised wine making in 2020.

He, however, expressed sadness over the failure of the state government to make the wine fest a part of the ‘Autumn Festival’.

20221112-233401