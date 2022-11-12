INDIALIFESTYLE

One-day wine fest celebrated with high spirits in Shillong

NewsWire
0
0

After a two-year hiatus owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 18th ‘Shillong Wine Festival was held here on Saturday, much to the delight of the Bacchus lovers of the region.

men and women visited the outlets in large numbers and enjoyed tasting the wine made of local fruits and ginger at the fest organised by the Forever Young Club on Meghalaya Bharat Scouts and Guides campus.

Unlike the past when wine makers of other northeastern states took part in the event, this year’s edition focused only on local wine makers.

Eleven local wine producers participated in the festival, where ‘Colours’, a local band, performed to keep wine lovers’ spirits high.

Forever Young Club head Michael Syiem said that after several years of wait, the state government legalised wine making in 2020.

He, however, expressed sadness over the failure of the state government to make the wine fest a part of the ‘Autumn Festival’.

20221112-233401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BBMP to re-conduct survey of dilapidated buildings in B’luru

    Talking to the comrade: Gaddar urges negotiations

    Vehicles can now drive through multi-level parking at IGI

    Murmu to visit Patna on July 5 for presidential poll campaign