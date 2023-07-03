INDIA

One dead, 14 injured in TN road accident

NewsWire
0
0

One person died while 14 others suffered injuries after two Tamil Nadu State Road Transport buses collided with each other on Monday.

The two buses collided at Maduranthangam on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway. While one bus was travelling from Tirunelveli to Chennai with 48 passengers, the other was going from Tiruvannamalai to Chennai with 50 passengers on board.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Kumar (45), who was on the bus from Tiruvannamalai to Chennai.The 14 persons who were injured in the accident have been admitted to government hospitals in Maduranthangam and Chengalpattu.

Traffic was affected for some time on the Tiruchi-Chennai highway due to the accident.

2023070333339

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women’s Hockey League (U21): Pritam Siwach foundation, SAI, Sports Hostel, Odisha...

    SBI employee injured in firing by security guard in Ahmedabad

    Lingayat mutt sex scandal: Accused seer sent to 9-day judicial custody

    UP: 31 booked in a month for religious conversion