A 35-year-old man was killed while two others suffered injuries after a roof collapsed in the national capital’s Dwarka area on Saturday, a Fire Department official said.

The deceased has been identified as Jagdish (35), while the injured have been identified as Harbai (30) and Pramod (10).

The official informed that they received a call at 2.18 p.m. about the incident from the DDA flats in Sector 23, Dwarka following which three rescue units were immediately pressed into service.

The incident took place while digging the foundation for a house.

“Due to this, the roof of the adjacent house collapsed, injuring three people,” Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS.

He said that all the three injured people were rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where Jagdish succumbed to his injuries. The senior official informed that the other two persons received minor injuries and their condition is stable.

