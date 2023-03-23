INDIALIFESTYLE

One dead, 3 injured after two groups clash in Delhi’s Paharganj

A man died while three others were injured following a fight between two groups over a trivial issue in Central Delhi’s Paharganj area on Thursday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Mohd. Raza, a resident of Mandawali.

According to police, at around 9 a.m. a police control room call was received by the police station in Paharganj, informing them that one person was dead, and three others were injured on State Entry Road near Railway Track in Delhi.

“The Station House Officer (SHO) of Paharganj along with his team rushed to the location and found a man lying on the ground with a severe head injury. Three others were also present on the scene with injuries and were immediately shifted to the hospital,” said a senior police official.

All were shifted to the hospital where Raza was declared brought dead by the doctors.

“The identity of the injured individuals was established as Vijay, Sunder Lal and Rafiq,” said the official.

“Police have registered a case against the suspects under section 302/307/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and two suspects were apprehended, and their interrogation is currently ongoing,” said the official.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the fight was between two groups of ragpickers, including the deceased and the injured individuals, who were all drug addicts. The dispute had erupted on a trivial issue, and unfortunately, it led to this violent confrontation, said police.

The official said that the deceased was convicted in a rape case and was out on parole.

