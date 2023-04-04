WORLD

One dead, 30 injured in Netherlands train derailment

At least one person was killed and 30 others were injured after a passenger train derailed on Tuesday in Voorschoten, a small town in the western Dutch province of South Holland following a collision with a construction crane.

The accident occurred at around 3.25 a.m., according to a regional safety board.

At least 50 passengers were on the train traveling from Leiden to The Hague in South Holland, reports Xinhua news agency citing the board as saying.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

The front carriage of the night train landed in a pasture next to the track after the accident.

Those injured were treated on-site and people with serious injuries have been taken to hospital.

The rest of the passengers were evacuated.

The nearby Leiden Central Station, which lies between The Hague and Amsterdam, has been closed, reports the BBC.

No trains to and from the city are expected to run until at least 4 p.m. (local time).

“This is an incredibly tragic accident,” Voorschoten Mayor Nadine Stemerdink said.

“We regret there was also a fatality. My thoughts go out to all the family and friends of those involved.”

Prime Minister Mark Rutte, has expressed his condolences, as well as the King and Queen.

“Our thoughts are with the victims of the train accident at Voorschoten and their families,” a statement from the Royal House reads.

“Many are now in fear and uncertainty. We deeply sympathise with all of them.”

