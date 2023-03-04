INDIA

One dead, 4 injured in Assam elephant attack

NewsWire
0
0

One person was killed and four others were injured in an elephant attack at a tea estate in Assam’s Nagaon district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Kaliabor Hatigaon tea estate on Friday.

Witnesses have claimed that the wild tusker frightened the tea garden workers who were were taking a break after a long day of work.

One of the workers, Laxman Minj, was rushed to a nearby hospital but died of his injuries.

The forest officials also reached the tea estate to assess the situation.

It’s probable that the wild elephant approached the tea estate in quest of food, according to sources.

In many areas of Assam, conflicts between people and animals are growing more frequent.

20230304-124401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ITC Maurya’s gourmet delicacies a phone call away

    Rajiv Gandhi case: Madras HC refuses to order release of convicts...

    JIPMER director denies allegation of conducting surgery on wrong leg

    No differences with Nitish Kumar: RCP Singh