INDIA

One dead as road bridge collapses in Bihar’s Nalanda

NewsWire
0
0

An under-construction road bridge in Bihar’s Nalanda district collapsed on Friday evening, killing one person while some labourers are feared to be trapped under the debris, officials said.

The road bridge was under construction on the four-lane stretch in Vena block.

Block Development Officer Laxman Kumar said that one body was seen in the debris, and others may also be trapped under it. The rescue operation is currently on and numbers of deaths will be ascertained only after the removal of debris, he added.

Local residents claimed that the bridge collapsed in the past too due to low quality construction materials used by the contractor.

20221118-215602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TS Singh Deo camps in Delhi, wants early resolution of CM...

    UP Police officer alleges casteist slur, probe on

    When Kapil Sharma auditioned for ‘Indian Idol’

    WhatsApp faces global outage, including India