An under-construction road bridge in Bihar’s Nalanda district collapsed on Friday evening, killing one person while some labourers are feared to be trapped under the debris, officials said.

The road bridge was under construction on the four-lane stretch in Vena block.

Block Development Officer Laxman Kumar said that one body was seen in the debris, and others may also be trapped under it. The rescue operation is currently on and numbers of deaths will be ascertained only after the removal of debris, he added.

Local residents claimed that the bridge collapsed in the past too due to low quality construction materials used by the contractor.

20221118-215602