One person was killed and five others injured when a van carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh overturned in Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased Sabarimala pilgrim is identified as Sramalu Nayak, 42.

As the pilgrims were returning to Andhra Pradesh after visiting the hilltop shrine in Kerala, the van overturned when the driver lost control and fell into a ditch at Vedasandur in Dindigul.

The five injured pilgrims were also said to be in a critical condition and are undergoing treatment at government hospitals at Vedasandur and Dindigul. The Koombur police have commenced an investigation.

In a recent accident in Tamil Nadu’s Theni, a van carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturned and fell into a gorge, leaving eight dead, while two others, including a child, suffered critical injuries. In this case too, the incident occurred as the driver lost control of the vehicle.

20230103-183203