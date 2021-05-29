An 83-year old man died in a fire at Saket Court Residential complex in the national capital on Saturday, police said.

DCP South Delhi Atul Kumar Thakur said, ” We have received the call at around 5.30 pm that a fire broke at the Saket Court Residential complex in C block. Immediately, police officials rushed to the spot along with other staff.”

Five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze.

“Four Family members who were trapped in a house were rescued safely but a senior citizen who was found unconscious was immediately shifted to a naearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” Thakur added.

According to fire officials, the man had succumbed to smoke inhalation.

–IANS

aks/sdr/