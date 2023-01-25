An elderly woman pulled out this morning from the debris of a four-storey residential building in Hazratganj that collapsed on Tuesday, succumbed to her injuries.

Seventy-two-year-old Begum Haider, was the wife of senior Congress leader Amir Haider. She was rescued and rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Amir Haider, who was also rescued a few hours ago, is stated to be critical.

So far, around 15 people, including haider, have been rescued. The other injured, who were taken out of the collapsed site on Tuesday evening itself, are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Although the cause of the collapse has not been ascertained, officials have said the building – comprising as many as 12 flats and two penthouses on the top floor – were illegal and the layout map was not passed by the builder.

Lucknow divisional commissioner (Ms) Roshan Jacob said action will be taken against the builder.

Uttar Pradesh DGP DS Chauhan has also echoed Jacob, adding that “strictest action” will be taken against whoever is found responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set up a three-member probe committee comprising Jacob, additional commissioner of police Piyush Mordia and chief engineer of Public Works Department.

