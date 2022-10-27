One person was killed and three more injured in a brawl over a ‘rasgulla’ at a wedding in the Etmadpur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Agra.

The incident happened on Wednesday night. According to reports, the wedding of Javed and Rashid, both brothers, was scheduled to take place in Vinayak Bhawan with the daughters of Usman.

After the wedding ceremony, when dinner was served, a dispute arose over rasgullas which, apparently, were in short supply.

The dispute turned into a major brawl and the guests from both sides took out knives and started stabbing each other.

Three persons were injured in the incident and taken to hospital where 20-year-old Sunny died during treatment. Other injured persons were discharged after first aid.

On learning of the incident, the police reached the wedding venue with a forensic team.

Circle Officer Syed Arib Ahmad said that the video and CCTV footage were being scanned and people were being interrogated to find out the details of the incident.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

