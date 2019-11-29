One detained for organising missionary event in UP

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 6 (IANS) One person was detained for organising a Christian missionary event in Etawah district without any official permission for the same.

Ram Swarup Mishra was detained earlier this week by the Bakewar police that warned him not to engage in such activities again and allowed him to go.

Officials said that they were informed by a person on social media who brought it to their attention.

A pamphlet shared by one Shailesh Tiwari showed that the event was organised by one ‘Mitra Susamachar Prarthna Dal’ of ‘Naya Jivan Samiti Matirampur’, which can be roughly translated as ‘Friends Good News Prayer Group’ of ‘New Life Society’.

The pamphlet of the Christian Missionary event invited the villagers and guests to the event which was to be held on December 2 to 4 and included reading of the Bible.

The official agenda of the event was ‘Illumination of the Invisible Good’ and Ram Swarup Mishra was the speaker at the meet. He is apparently a retired officer of the Navy.

Recently, three Christian evangelists promoting religious conversion on the pretext of healing diseases had been arrested from the Ranipur village of the Mau district.

Those arrested by the Mau police were identified as Kapil Dev Ram, Ajay Kumar and Om Prakash. The three Christian preachers were reportedly engaged in religious activities in Darora village of the area.

Last month, the UP State Law Commission Chief, Justice Aditya Nath Mittal, had submitted a report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, suggesting a new law to check forcible religious conversions. Forced conversion can attract a jail term of up to 7 years, according to the new recommendation.

