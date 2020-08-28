One Direction heartthrob Liam Payne engaged to millionaire heiress Maya Henry

One Direction star Liam Payne is engaged to millionaire heiress Maya Henry after two years of dating.

Pictured heading out for dinner at London’s swanky Novikov restaurant in Mayfair on Thursday night, the 20-year-old model donned an impressive diamond ring on that finger – sending fans into meltdown.

According to the MailOnline, the Texan-born beauty was showing off the ring during the romantic meal, before she and the former One Direction star, 26, left hand-in-hand. Reps for Payne have confirmed that the couple is indeed engaged.



While the pair allegedly briefly split in February this year, they were previously linked shortly after Liam split from Cheryl in July 2018.

According to reports, Payne proposed to Henry during lockdown, during his break from social media.