India has administered one Covid dose to around two-thirds of the adult population, officials said on Thursday.

Addressing a press briefing on the current Covid situation across the country, NITI Aayog’s Member, Health, Dr V.K. Paul said that India has successfully administered one dose to 66 per cent of the adult population, and almost a quarter have received the both doses.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that though the daily cases continue to show declining trends, the country is still in the middle of the second wave and it has not been concluded yet. He said that people need to maintain Covid appropriate behaviour all the time and need to accelerate the mass vaccination drive at all levels.

The majority of cases are still being reported from Maharashtra and Kerala, though the absolute number has declined, he said. “Around 62.73 per cent of the total cases reported last week are from Kerala.”

Bhushan said that the weekly positive rate continue to be below 3 per cent for the last 12 weeks, but 33 districts, including 13 from Kerala, still have over 10 per cent weekly positive rates, while 23 districts have a weekly positivity rate between 5 to 10 per cent.

He said that a detailed SOP has been sent to all states and UTs to follow the proper guidelines from October to November in the upcoming festival season.

The Health Secretary said that a total of 62 crore first doses, and 21.5 crore second doses have been given across the nation so far. While 99 per cent health care workers have received their first dose, 84 per cent have received their second dose. Meanwhile, 100 per cent front line workers have received their first dose and 80 per cent have got the second dose.

Terming the present UK travel restrictions as discriminatory, he said that India has the right to reciprocate in the same manner. However, he added, both nations are working to find a solution soon.

Asked about the vaccine administration in private sector, he replied that roughly 6 per cent of the vaccines have been administered from May so far in the private hospitals.

