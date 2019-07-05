One drowns in Hyderabad posing for TikTok

Hyderabad, July 11 (IANS) Craze for TikTok claimed yet another life as a youth drowned while shooting for the popular video sharing platform in a lake on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The incident occurred in Dulapally lake in Medchal district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The youth, identified as Narasimha, had got down into the water to pose for TikTok. He along with his friend, Prashanth, danced together in the water to the tune of film songs. Later Narasimha alone posed for the video while his friend was recording it on the mobile phone from a distance.

Narasimha accidentally slipped where the water was deep and drowned as he did not know swimming. Though Prashanth raised an alarm, nobody could come to their rescue.

The police recovered the body on Thursday.

