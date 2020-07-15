‘One exam doesn’t define who you are’: Modi’s message to students

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told all students who took the recent CBSE examinations that “One exam doesn’t define who you are”. He also congratulated all those who tasted success in the exams.

While sending his best wishes to students of Class 10 and 12 whose results came out, Prime Minister Modi had a word of encouragement for those who were not satisfied with their performance.

He advised, “For those who aren’t happy with their CBSE Class X and XII results, I want to tell them – one exam doesn’t define who you are. Each of you is blessed with numerous talents. Live life to the fullest. Never lose hope, always look ahead. You will do wonders!”

On Wednesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board results for class 10 were out. Earlier on Monday, CBSE declared the results of the class 12 board examinations.

