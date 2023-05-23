The Customs officials have arrested a passenger at Madurai Airport and recovered 1,565 grams gold valued at Rs 96.18 lakh from him, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior Customs official said that the passenger was arrested following specific intelligence. The accused arrived at Madurai from Dubai.

“We recovered two packets of gold paste concealed by the passenger in the lavatory of an aircraft,” said the official.

“The recovered gold has been seized under section 110 of the Customs Act. The said passenger has been placed under arrest in terms of section 104 of the Customs Act,” the official said.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

