INDIA

One held by NIA in Nimtita station explosion case

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a person named Isha Khan, a resident of West Bengal, in connection with the bomb explosion at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district in 2021.

The case pertains to the explosion at the Nimtita railway station on February 17, 2021, in which 22 persons were injured, including then state minister Jakir Hossain.

Initially a case in this respect was lodged with the Azimganj GRPS. Later, the case was handed over to the NIA.

“Investigation has revealed that Isha Khan was involved in supplying explosives to accused Sahidul Islam, which were used in the blast,” an NIA official said.

20220604-003802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tihar inmate swallows mobile phone, hospitalised

    Congress likely to form government in Uttarakhand

    Cong disrupts K’taka Assembly demanding Jarakiholi to be booked for rape

    Missing woman’s body found in neighbour’s septic tank