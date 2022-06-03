The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a person named Isha Khan, a resident of West Bengal, in connection with the bomb explosion at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district in 2021.

The case pertains to the explosion at the Nimtita railway station on February 17, 2021, in which 22 persons were injured, including then state minister Jakir Hossain.

Initially a case in this respect was lodged with the Azimganj GRPS. Later, the case was handed over to the NIA.

“Investigation has revealed that Isha Khan was involved in supplying explosives to accused Sahidul Islam, which were used in the blast,” an NIA official said.

