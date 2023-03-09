INDIA

One held for attempt to extort Rs 5 cr from Haryana IAS officer

NewsWire
0
0

Gurugram police have arrested a man from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur for allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 crore from Haryana cadre IAS officer Anita Yadav.

The Gurugram police had registered a case over an alleged extortion attempt following a complaint by Yadav.

The arrested accused has been identified as Rishi Sharma. According to sources, he has confessed to making the call to her.

According to the police, the accused allegedly was forcing the IAS officer to pay Rs 5 crore to “clear” her name in a case related to Faridabad Municipal Corporation scam, being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The accused reportedly told the police he called up Yadav after getting her number from the Internet.

“He read about the Faridabad corporation scam news somewhere and search the contact number on the internet and called the IAS officer. He will be produced before a local court on Friday for further inquiry,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Virender Vij, said.

20230309-234401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL Media Rights: Auction moves to third day; two different broadcasters...

    Shilpa Shinde has fun dubbing for ‘Margaon: The Closed File’

    AAP govt sends new dates for Mayoral election to LG

    K’taka: Plea seeking quashing of case against SI in Dalit youth’s...