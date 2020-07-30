One held for cheating retired teacher in Jamia Nagar

New Delhi, 30 July (IANS) The Delhi Police claimed to have solved a case of cheating with the arrest of one person in Surat, Gujarat.

According to the police, a retired school vice-principal was duped of Rs 1,05,000 from his pension account. A person, posing as an executive officer of Paytm, asked him on phone to share his card number and four-digit card verification value (CVV) for updating his Paytm KYC (know your customer) details, in Jamia Nagar of southeast Delhi.

During the investigation, details of bank account, Paytm, mobile phone and IP address of transaction were collected and the district cyber cell team succeeded in tracing the accused Abdur Rehman, 32, in Surat.

On July 27, the police arrested him from his house. He accomplice is absconding.

Interestingly, a day after Rehman’s arrest the entire cheated money was deposited in the complainant’s bank account by a relative of the accused.

During interrogation, Rehman said he was jobless. Two years ago, he came in contact with one Tahir, also from Surat, and started committing online fraud. After the crime, they shared the money equally, said R.P. Meena, DCP, South East Delhi.

