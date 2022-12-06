INDIA

One held for child pornographic content in Goa

In a joint raid, Goa Police on Tuesday arrested one person for allegedly possessing child pornographic content on electronic devices, police said.

The person has been identified as 35-year-old Gajendra Tadadiker from Ponda, Goa.

Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch), Nidhin Valsan, informed that raids were conducted simultaneously at seven different locations, including capital city Panaji and Ponda in south Goa, jointly by the Cyber Crime Police and the Crime Branch Police under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime), Shivendu Bhushan.

“Accused person was found in possession of child pornographic content on electronic devices,” he said.

According to Valsan, as part of cyber patrolling, the Cyber Crime Police are keeping a vigil over illegal activities by cyber criminals.

