INDIA

One held for forcing conversion in UP district

NewsWire
0
0

The Hardoi police have arrested one Kamlesh Kumar, 45, under the provisions of UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Police said Kamlesh had organised a ceremony at his house in Sandila on December 31 evening in the garb of a New Year’s Eve party where he tried to forcefully convert the ‘guests’ to Christianity.

Last week, 23 people were arrested in Sitapur for forcefully converting people to Christianity.

Inspector in-charge of Sandila police station, Dharmendra Giri, said that Kamlesh, who runs a grocery store, had organised a party at his house in Tikar Mazra which was attended by over 40 people.

“One of the guests, Bablu Dayal, told the police that Kamlesh first tried to convince everyone that Hindu religion was no good and later forced gullible locals to convert to Christianity,” Giri said.

Dayal also told the police that Kamlesh also assured them regular financial help apart from jobs and employment.

“We will take him on remand and will grill him,” Giri said.

Sources said the accused knew some pastors in Sitapur and frequently visited them.

20230105-092405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2 held in Delhi for cheating divorced women on pretext of...

    Punjab sand mining case: ED recovers Rs 10 cr cash, documents

    Trinamool’s Leander erroneously refers to Goa as island

    CBI might wait till May 21 before deciding on action against...