INDIA

One held for helping Rohingya get Indian passport

NewsWire
0
0

The Ballia police have arrested a shopkeeper for allegedly helping a Rohingya man to get an Indian passport.

The alleged accused, Izharul Haq, is a resident of Bilthara Road and owns a bangle shop in Vishunipur locality.

Haq was arrested from Pauharipur on Gadwar Marg on Monday. He helped Rohingya refugee Arman a.k.a. Abu Talha get a passport.

The Varanasi team of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested Talha and Abdul Amin from here on March 14 and recovered three Indian passports and many Aadhaar cards, two Indian voter ID cards, a PAN card, a UNHRC card, an ATM card, some foreign currency, two mobile phones and a foreign SIM card from their possession.

Arman had told police that he is a Rohingya refugee and had come to India in 2008. He worked at a shop in Manipur and later moved to Ballia and started living in a rented house in the Umar Ganj locality.

Before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, a former village head’s brother provided him with a voter card, on the basis of which he subsequently obtained PAN and Aadhaar cards.

Haq helped him get a passport on the basis of which, he went to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia for work.

20230321-142206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka: 10-year-old boy loses memory after electrocution, contractor booked

    Jindal and Deakin Education Partnership established to provide global opportunities to...

    Vijay Varma spent a lot of time in ‘agony’ for ‘Darlings’

    Youngest Covid patient discharged from Hyderabad hospital