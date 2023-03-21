The Ballia police have arrested a shopkeeper for allegedly helping a Rohingya man to get an Indian passport.

The alleged accused, Izharul Haq, is a resident of Bilthara Road and owns a bangle shop in Vishunipur locality.

Haq was arrested from Pauharipur on Gadwar Marg on Monday. He helped Rohingya refugee Arman a.k.a. Abu Talha get a passport.

The Varanasi team of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested Talha and Abdul Amin from here on March 14 and recovered three Indian passports and many Aadhaar cards, two Indian voter ID cards, a PAN card, a UNHRC card, an ATM card, some foreign currency, two mobile phones and a foreign SIM card from their possession.

Arman had told police that he is a Rohingya refugee and had come to India in 2008. He worked at a shop in Manipur and later moved to Ballia and started living in a rented house in the Umar Ganj locality.

Before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, a former village head’s brother provided him with a voter card, on the basis of which he subsequently obtained PAN and Aadhaar cards.

Haq helped him get a passport on the basis of which, he went to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia for work.

