One held for posting derogatory comment on Priyanka Gandhi

Gorakhpur, Jan 1 (IANS) One person has been arrested for posting a derogatory remark against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the social media.

Ritesh Barnwal was arrested by the Cantt police after Congress leaders submitted a written complaint against him on Monday.

Congress district President Nirmala Paswan met Senior Superintendent of Police, Dr Sunil Gupta and showed him a screen shot of the remark after which a case was registered against Barnwal under the IT Act. The cyber cell is now investigating the matter.

Barnwal is being interrogated and will later be produced in court.

Congress workers had staged a protest against the incident and had demanded immediate action against he accused.

–IANS

amita/vd