Goa Women Police has arrested a van driver for allegedly raping a student from one of the educational institution from South Goa.

According to the police, the incident occurred on December 25, when a group of students had come to Panaji for outing.

“These students had come to Panaji by hiring the van. The incident happened in capital city. The driver was arrested on Sunday evening for raping the victim. He is remanded to five days police custody after producing before court,” a police officer told IANS.

Police are further investigating the case.

