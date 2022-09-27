The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested a person for providing access to new Indian cellular numbers to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which the Pakistani spy agency was using to fetch sensitive defence information from retired personnel.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Prem Vir Singh told media persons on Tuesday that Abdul Wahab Pathan of Ahmedabad is arrested for conspiring against the nation.

Pathan used to get local sim cards activated in his or his relatives’ names and share the cellular numbers with Shafqat Jatoi, a former officer of Pakistani High Commission to India.

Jatoi was using these numbers to make fake profiles on Whatsapp and sharing them with ISI operartives.

Singh further said that ISI operatives using the fake Whatsapp profile reach out to retired defence officers and jawans and seek information from them illegally.

During primary investigation, police have found that ISI operatives have created fake websites in the name of www.ksboard.in, www.desw.in and www.kavach-apps.in, which was used to mislead retired officers and jawans to seek information from them.

Police have registered case against Pathan and others under various sections of Information and Technology act.

