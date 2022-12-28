INDIA

One held in Goa for harassing woman through fake FB profile

Goa’s Cyber Crime police have arrested one person for allegedly creating a fake account of a minor girl and demanding sexual favours from her mother.

Police informed that one Raju (name changed) stated in his complaint that an unknown accused person created a fake Facebook profile of his minor daughter and was messaging his wife for sexual favours. Subsequently the police initiated the investigation.

“On investigation, the messages were traced to Siddanath Kaisukar from North Goa. It was ascertained that before the marriage of the complainant’s wife, the accused person harboured a huge crush on her. He even proposed to her for marriage which she had declined,” police said.

“After six years of marriage, driven by long-standing unfulfilled love, the accused person created a fake profile of her daughter and started harassing her by asking for sexual favours. Accused person was arrested on Tuesday,” police further said.

The offence has been registered under section 66C of IT Act and 354A of IPC. Police are further investigating the case.

