One held in Goa for killing, dragging two snakes in public

Panaji, July 6 (IANS) One person was arrested by the Goa Forest Department officials on Monday for killing two snakes and dragging the carcasses in public on a two-wheeler, a government spokesperson said.

The

The accused, Flaviano Diniz, a resident of Navelim in South Goa district was arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, after videos of the person trapping the snakes and later dragging them along a road went viral on Monday.

“The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Subhash Chandra, pro-actively instructed Forest Department officials to identify and arrest the accused, based on the video footage,” the spokesperson said.

