The police in Goa on Monday arrested a person for allegedly stealing 122 catalytic converters of four wheeler vehicle silencers to extract platinum.

Police said that the arrested individual has been identified as Mohammad Parvez Yameen, 31, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

“Platinum which is extracted from the catalytic converter of a four wheeler vehicle silencers and having a large demand in the international market has been seized by the police,” Nidhin Valsan, North Goa Superintendent of Police said.

According to him, a total of 122 catalytic converters of four wheeler vehicles silencers, valued at Rs 9,76,000, and 66 kg of elements of platinum approximately valued at Rs 10,56,000 has been seized.

The catalytic converter of a four wheeler vehicles silencer were stolen from Goa and Maharashtra, the police said.

“The arrested person was found involved in stealing the catalytic converter of four wheeler vehicle silencer and further extracting elements of platinum from the carbon/ dust from these silencers and selling it to dealers in Pune and Delhi who in turn used to process it in to platinum metal and sell in international market at high cost,” Valsan said.

