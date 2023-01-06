INDIA

One held in Goa with ganja valued at Rs 5 lakh

Continuing the crackdown on the smuggling of drugs in the state, the Goa police arrested a person possessing ganja (cannabis) valued at Rs 5,00,000.

North Goa Superintendent of Police, Nidhi Valsan said that the Crime Branch team conducted a raid at Patradevi, Pernem and caught the accused, identified as Sajid Sikandar Sanadi, aged 31, who hails from Sawantwadi, Maharashtra on Friday.

Valsan said the “accused person was arrested for illegal possession of the narcotic drug, ganja weighing 5.50 kilograms.”

