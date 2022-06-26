One person was arrested following a scuffle between two groups over some financial dispute in Jahangirpuri area of Delhi on Sunday night.

The fight snowballed into stone-pelting, sorces said. However, the police have denied that it was a stone pleting as only one brick was hurled.

A senior police official said that a PCR call was recieved regarding stone pelting at G-block in Jahangirpuri at around 7:48 p.m. After which a police team immediately reached to the spot and found that only one brick was hurled.

“During local enquiry it was learnt that there was a small quarrel between one Krishna and Aman and his two other friends. When Krishna tried to run away, Aman threw one stone,” the police said.

The official said that Krishna was involved in an attempt to murder case in which Aman’s cousin Sagar was a victim.

The police said that a case under section 160 of IPC was registered in this regard. The police said that they have arrested Aman in the matter.

“Further preventive action against both the parties has also been taken by arresting them u/s 107/151 CRPC,” said the police official.

