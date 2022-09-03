INDIA

One held with gold worth Rs 9 lakh at Delhi airport

NewsWire
0
0

The customs slueths at Indira Gandhi International Airport here arrested a man with gold worth Rs nine lakh, officials said on Saturday.

The passenger, who had arrived from Bangkok on Thursday, was intercepted after he crossed the green channel and was approaching towards exit gate of International arrival hall.

“During personal search, 21 strips of gold weighing 216 Grams, were recovered from two thermoflasks, kept in his trolley bag. The recovered gold is valued at Rs. 9,68,512,” officials said.

The accused did not declare the gold strips at the Red Channel before the officers with deliberate intention to clear the impugned goods clandestinely.

“Therefore, it was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act. We have booked a case of smuggling of gold in this respect,” officials added.

Further investigation in the matter is under process.

20220903-223004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RIL says unable to comment on speculation about Just Dial acquisition

    Odisha tribals take fight against malnutrition to their backyards

    UN tool maps floods worldwide since 1985

    Lok Sabha passes Essential Defence Services Bill amid din