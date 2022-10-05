HEALTHWORLD

One in two SKoreans have been infected with COVID-19

NewsWire
0
0

Nearly one in two South Koreans have been infected with COVID-19, with the reinfection rate on the rise, the government said Wednesday.

A total of 48 per cent of the country’s population have so far tested positive for the virus, said Kim Sung-ho, a senior interior ministry official in charge of disaster management, during a regular briefing, Yonhap news agency reported.

Kim also said the reinfection rate has steadily increased from 9.65 per cent in the fourth week of August to 10.17 percent in the first week of September and 10.92 per cent in the third week of September.

Kim said the reinfection risk substantially decreases when the person has been vaccinated.

The country reported 34,739 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

20221005-104003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Compulsory RT-PCR test for foreigners arriving in K’taka from today

    Microsoft to require proof of Covid vax to enter US offices

    Rwanda to continue using AstraZeneca vaccines: Minister

    PM reviews Covid situation in three NE states