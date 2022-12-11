INDIA

One injured after box of chemicals explodes in Telangana

A person was injured in an explosion which occurred when he was trying to open a box of chemicals in Telangana’s Nizamabad town.

The incident occurred late Saturday in the Bada Bazar area of the town, about 200 km from Hyderabad.

The loud explosion damaged sheds in front of three shops in the area and triggered panic among residents. However, no other person was injured.

The injured man, said to be a ragpicker, was admitted to district government general hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Police said that a team of fire fighting personnel rushed to the spot.

A police officer denied that it was bomb blast. Preliminary investigation revealed that the person brought a box of chemicals from somewhere and tried to open it, which led to the explosion, he said.

The police collected samples from the scene and sent them for analysis.

