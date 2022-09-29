One person was injured in a firing incident that took place inside Holy Family Hospital in southeast Delhi’s Jamia area on Thursday night.

According to the information, two groups of students came to Holy Family Hospital where they had an argument. The argument got heated up and in a fit of rage, one group opened fire at other in which one person was injured.

The police were called. The situation inside the hosptial premises is said to be normal now.

Police teams have been deployed at the hospital. They are examining the CCTV footages to identify the culprits.

