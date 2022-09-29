INDIA

One injured after firing inside Delhi hospital

NewsWire
0
10

One person was injured in a firing incident that took place inside Holy Family Hospital in southeast Delhi’s Jamia area on Thursday night.

According to the information, two groups of students came to Holy Family Hospital where they had an argument. The argument got heated up and in a fit of rage, one group opened fire at other in which one person was injured.

The police were called. The situation inside the hosptial premises is said to be normal now.

Police teams have been deployed at the hospital. They are examining the CCTV footages to identify the culprits.

20220930-005402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dark days of Emergency can never be forgotten: Modi

    Elders in Rajya Sabha seek alternate employments for manual scavengers

    Complaint filed against Ram temple trustees by seer

    Air Marshal Duckworth takes over as Central Air Command chief