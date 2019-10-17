One injured in blast in train in Karnataka railway station

Bengaluru, Oct 21 (IANS) A minor blast in an express train at Hubbali railway station in Karnataka injured one person, a police official said on Monday.

“The blast occurred when an unclaimed bucket with eight plastic boxes exploded in the Amaravathi Express from Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) to Hubballi,” Railway sub-division Deputy Superintendent of Police B.B. Patil told IANS on phone.

Hubbali is about 410km northwest of Bengaluru.

“The injured person, Sadik, 25, was told to hand over the unclaimed bucket to the station master. The bucket exploded when he was holding it,” the DSP said.

According to Patil, the exploded bucket, with inscriptions in Tamil and English, was addressed to Prakash Abitkal of Budhargad in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district.

A case was registered after the railway police filed the first information report (FIR) under sections of the Explosives Act, the Explosive Substance Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

–IANS

