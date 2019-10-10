One injured in flyover mishap in Varanasi

Varanasi, Oct 11 (IANS) One person was reportedly injured when the shuttering of an under-construction flyover opposite the Varanasi Cantt railway station collapsed on Friday evening.

Relief operations have begun and the debris is being cleared.

The injured person has been admitted to a hospital and senior officials have reached the site of the accident.

According to reports, panic gripped the area as soon as the shuttering collapsed.

It may be recalled that a flyover had collapsed in Varanasi in May last year in which 15 persons had been killed. After that incident, the chief project manager, project manager and some other employees were suspended.

Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government, thereafter, had ordered that security personnel should be deployed at all such sites to regulate traffic and prevent movement from under the construction site. However, no such precaution was taken.

–IANS

amita/arm