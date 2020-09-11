Canindia News

One injured in oxygen cylinder blast in Guj hospital

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Gandhinagar, Sep 11 (IANS) One person sustained critical injuries after an oxygen cylinder blew up at a newly built Covid-19 hospital in Gujarat’s Surat on Friday.

The incident was reported between 5 pm and 6 pm. A contractual employee of the hospital was shifting a gas cylinder when it exploded, leaving him critically injured.

The injured was later shifted to a healthcare facility.

The firefighters were immediately pressed into action. So far no one else has been reported to be injured.

The authorities have evacuated the ward where the blast took place and the patients have been shifted to other wards.

–IANS

amc/sdr/

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More