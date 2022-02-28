INDIA

One jailed for 5 years for circulating fake Indian notes

By NewsWire
0

A Special NIA Court in Kolkata on Monday awarded five year jail term to one Ketabul SK and also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on him for hatching criminal conspiracy and circulating fake Indian currencies.

He was awarded jail term for the offences punishable under sections 120-B, 489B and 489C of the IPC.

Two persons were already convicted by a Special NIA Court on December 23, 2021 in connection with this case.

Initially, a case in this connection was lodged with the Farakka Police Station in July 2018.

The police had seized counterfeit Indian currencies worth Rs 1,92,000. Later, the NIA took over the probe in August 2018.

After a thorough investigation, the NIA had filed chargesheet against three accused persons in 2018.

