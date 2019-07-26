One killed, 10 hurt as Bank of Maharashtra ceiling slab falls

Solapur (Maharashtra), July 31 (IANS) One person was killed and 10 injured when a ceiling slab of the Bank of Maharashtra’s branch collapsed here on Wednesday, police said.

According to the investigating officer of Karmala Police Station Shrikant Padule, the incident took place around 11 a.m. when business at the bank was in full swing.

Suddenly, a large slab from the ceiling fell, trapping many staff members and customers. The surroundings of the building had been damaged by heavy rain in the past one week.

The deceased was identified as Prashant Bagal (40) who was standing near the cash counter when the slab fell. Ten injured people were extricated from the debris, Padule told IANS.

Padule said that around 10 people are still feared trapped under the rubble and rescue efforts by multiple agencies are underway.

“Some patients also fell down with the crashing slab as there was a small clinic on the upper floor of the ground-plus-storied structure,” he said.

According to Padule, details will be available only after a thorough investigation.

–IANS

