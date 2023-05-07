One person was killed and three others injured after suffering an electric shock in J&K’s Pahalgam hill station on Sunday, officials said.

According to officials, four persons were injured due to electric shock in Lidroo village of Pahalgam, and taken to hospital where one among them succumbed to injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Mehrajudin Reshi.

All 3 injured persons have been identified as residents of Lidroo village, an official said, adding that a case has been registered in this incident in the police station concerned.

