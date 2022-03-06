INDIA

One killed, 34 injured in Srinagar grenade attack

One person was killed and 34 others, including a policeman, injured in a grenade attack in J&K’s Srinagar city on Sunday, police said

Police said militants hurled a grenade in Hari Singh High Street market area adjacent to city centre Lal Chowk, and the explosion led to many being injured.

“The injured were immediately rushed to the S.M.H.S Hospital where one man succumbed to his injuries.

“The slain man was identified as 55-year-old Muhammad Aslam Makdoomi of Naid Kadal in old city.

“One of the injured identified as Rafiqa has suffered multiple injuries and her condition is stated to be critical,” a police official said.

Police also said that they checked CCTV footage and obtained some vital leads with regard to the attack.

“CCTV footage has given some vital clues and the investigation is going on in the right direction.”

Senior police and CRPF officers immediately rushed to the spot which was cordoned off for searches.

There has so far been no official word about any arrest made in this case.

