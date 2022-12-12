One person was killed and 35 others injured after a tourist bus crashed with a speeding truck in Bihar’s Kaimur district on Monday morning, officials said.

The accident took place at Chilbili village under Kundra police station on Kolkata- Delhi NH 19. The deceased was identified as the bus driver. He died on the spot.

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) official Rameshwar Ram said: “The bus was plying on the wrong side and rammed head on with a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction.”

“We have rescued the injured passengers of the bus and admitted them to Primary Health Center (PHC) Kundra. The driver of the bus was trapped in the cabin and died,” he added..

“One of the injured people, Anita Das, informed us that they were travelling from Kolkata and going to Agra to see the Taj Mahal. Their next stop was Ayodhya. The bus has taken a brief halt at a roadside eatery for morning tea. After this, the bus collided with a speeding truck head on, 2 to 3 minutes after it resumed the journey towards Varanasi,” Ram said.

20221212-210803