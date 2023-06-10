INDIA

One killed, 4 hurt in Thane pharma factory blast & blaze

NewsWire
0
0

At least one contract worker was killed and four others injured after a blast and fire in a chemical tanker stored in a pharmaceutical company here, a police officer said on Saturday.

The massive explosion, followed by a huge fire occurred around 4 p.m., apparently due to a suspected leakage in a huge tank filled with chemicals.

The factory premises in Ambernath belong to the Navi Mumbai-based Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd., said Assistant Police Inspector Sandeep Bhalerao.

Teams of the fire brigade from Kalyan and surroundings which there managed to douse the blaze within an hour, and the rescue teams recovered the body of a contract worker from the spot, identified as Suryakant B. Jiman, 45.

Four other labourers who sustained burn injuries have been rushed to the CritiCare Hospital in nearby Ulhasnagar town, said API Bhalerao.

The exact causes of the incident are being probed by the police and fire brigade teams here.

20230610-210002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tips to make your bedroom appear bigger

    Classical singer to meet PM, CM to seek justice for daughter

    India, China seek mutually acceptable resolution of other friction points

    Salman Khan urges fans to plant trees