An 18-wheeler truck slammed into a train, killing the truck driver and causing derailment near Splendora, US state of Texas, authorities said.

More than a dozen of train cars derailed in the incident that took place on Monday, according to the fire department.

The accident did not pose a threat to the public since the train was hauling non-toxic household goods, said a report from local media outlet Fox26 Houston, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Splendora Police Department said the train was heading south when the truck crossed the tracks and was hit.

The 18-wheeler was dragged half a mile down the tracks and totally destroyed, said Splendora Police Chief Wally Wieghat.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident.

20230214-131002