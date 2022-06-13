INDIA

One killed, another injured in attack in Bihar’s Bhojpur

One person was killed and another injured after four unidentified men opened fire on them in Bihar’s Bhojpur district on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sonu Kumar, 26. He died on the spot while his friend Rohit Kumar alias Lallu sustained gunshot injuries in hand and is said to be out of danger. Both of them are residents of Narayanpur village. Their third friend Chitranjan Kumar escaped unhurt.

Bhojpur SP Sanjay Singh, who visited the crime scene, said that it prima facie looks to be a case of gang war. “We are investigating the case. The statements of the deceased’s Sonu Kumar family and injured Rohit’s family members are contradictory. We have sent the dead body for post-mortem to find more details.”

As per the statement of Rohit, he, along with his friends, were returning on one bike from Arrah to Narayanpur. When they reached Chawaria village, which is near Narayanpur, four unidentified assailants on two bikes, opened fire on them. One bullet hit Sonu and he died on the spot.

“We have some dispute with another group over an orchestra event. They may be involved in it,” Rohit said in a statement to police.

